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Ronald H. Walker
By Obituaries,12 days ago
Ronald H. Walker, 81, of Elyria, died Tuesday, November 10, 2026 in his home. He was born August 13, 1945 in Elyria and was a 1963 graduate of Elyria High School. Ronald and his dad, George, owned and operated Walker Sohio for many years. He was an auto mechanic for Barber Motors and retired from York International in 2001. He enjoyed the sudoku puzzles, listening to his police scanner and was an Elyria history buff, he could tell you all about Elyria.