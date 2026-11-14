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Brenda Sue Edwards
By Obituaries,12 days ago
Brenda Sue Edwards, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026. She was born November 20, 1947, to the late Herman and Goldie Gross. Brenda enjoyed life's simple pleasures and found joy in the things she loved most. She cherished her cat, enjoyed crafting, and had a special love for gardening, spending many hours tending to her flowers and working outdoors. She also took great pride in filling her home with plants, creating warm and vibrant spaces that reflected her caring nature.