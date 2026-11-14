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Top 10 Ecommerce AI Development Companies for Search Relevance, Merchandising Control, and Margin Protection in 2027
By Sponsored Post,11 days ago
When shoppers are searching for the product, they get results that miss the mark,and leave the site without making any purchase. Another customer finds the right item, but a discount cuts into the margin. These problems are the reason why the growth of the e-commerce market looks so stagnant without any clicks or increasing conversions. Retailers need to help customers search for products while considering factors like inventory, pricing, promotions, and possible profit margins in the decision loop.