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Julia Wiley – Webster Bank
9 days ago
On a fall afternoon in Connecticut, Julia Wiley pulled her horse to a walk after clearing a jump course and found herself thinking, unexpectedly, about a vendor contract sitting in her inbox back home. It is a strange but familiar overlap for her these days. The barn and the boardroom, she has learned over the years, run on the same instincts: stay calm, read the situation carefully and know exactly when to hold steady. As director, assistant counsel for Webster Bank, Wiley has built a career on that kind of composure, turning what once felt like uncertain footing early on into a role where she is now the one colleagues turn to for answers.