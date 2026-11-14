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Hunt less, harvest more: Waterfowl research changes land management practices in Southwest Arkansas
12 days ago
MONTICELLO -- While hunting less may seem like an unlikely way to harvest more ducks, hunting clubs in Southwest Arkansas are putting that principle into practice. By reducing disturbance, limiting hunting pressure and establishing designated rest areas, the clubs are using research-based management strategies designed to keep more waterfowl on their properties.