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Back in tune: Newark music ban lifted and planning of Stella’s, a new music venue
9 days ago
On Sept. 21, the Newark City Council voted to overturn a decade-long ordinance of keeping live music out of restaurants, stores and venues. In the late 1990s, “there was a lot of pushback on underage drinking and partying in Newark,” Tom Coleman, the Newark City Manager, said. “And city council took a pretty aggressive position restricting live music and drinking generally.”
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