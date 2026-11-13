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Boston Mutual Life Names Greg Melton Marketing VP
By Insurance Innovation Reporter,8 days ago
(Image source: Boston Mutual Life.) Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company (Canton, Mass.) has appointed Greg Melton VP of Communications, Marketing and Events within its Business Enablement and Transformation department. Melton will lead the insurer’s communications, marketing and events functions, with responsibility for aligning marketing priorities with business objectives and the...