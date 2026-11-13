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EY’s Raimondo Sees Insurance AI Entering a More Demanding Phase
By Insurance Innovation Reporter,10 days ago
Insurers are putting more artificial intelligence into production, but the growing number of deployments has yet to translate into consistent enterprise adoption. For Chris Raimondo, Global and U.S. Insurance Consulting Leader at EY (London), the industry is entering a phase in which confidence in the technology must be matched by confidence in its controls, operating economics and business impact.