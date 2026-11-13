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Addable Expands AI Financial Guidance for Insurers
By Insurance Innovation Reporter,9 days ago
Addable (New York), formerly Addition Wealth, has introduced an expanded suite of AI-powered financial guidance capabilities that it is positioning for use by insurers and other financial institutions. The new offerings include proactive financial insights, next-best-action recommendations and a 24/7 AI Advisor. They build on Addable’s existing platform, which combines...