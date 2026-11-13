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NYLIM’s Rupal Shah Connects Insurance Investing to Policyholder Promises
By Insurance Innovation Reporter,10 days ago
(Rupal Shah, Head of Insurance Solutions, NYLIM. Source: NYLIM.) For Rupal Shah, the complexity of insurance investing is part of its appeal. Investment decisions must accommodate an insurer’s obligations, cash needs, capital requirements and regulatory responsibilities, often over many decades. But the purpose behind that work is straightforward: making sure insurers can fulfill their promises to policyholders.