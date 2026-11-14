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Ann E. Boone, 81
12 days ago
Ann E. Boone, 81, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2026, in her residence, being cared for by her loving family. She was born at Hillsdale Hospital, Hillsdale, Michigan on March 9, 1945, to Charles and Phyllis (Myers) Packer, both deceased. She graduated from Jonesville High School in 1963. She attended Michigan State University for two years and received an AA in Business. She later received a BA from Purdue University in Psychology in 1987. She was a member of Bluffton First United Methodist Church, where she retired from after 18 years as the church secretary. She was very active in the church, where she served on many committees and taught Sunday School. She loved making scrapbooks for her grandchildren and family, along with sewing and quilting.