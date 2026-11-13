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Boomitra sold 2.6 million soil carbon credits off 4.8 million acres of Mexican rangeland
By Ian Peters,7 days ago
Cattle grazing on 4.8 million acres of Mexican desert grassland just produced the biggest money story in agriculture this week — and the ranchers keep at least 75% of it. Two items this week point the same direction: agricultural carbon is starting to behave like a market rather than a pilot programme. Boomitra moving 86% of a single Verra issuance within nine months of approval answers the question that has dogged soil carbon since the first rangeland projects — not whether the credits can be verified, but whether anyone will buy them in volume once they are. The companion signal is institutional: AUDA-NEPAD and VCMI building a platform to route high-integrity finance to African farmers, and MATI pairing with IITA on five years of rock dust field trials, are both attempts to manufacture the evidence base that private buyers will not fund themselves.