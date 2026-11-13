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CCA Celebrates Over $224,000 in Scholarships for Future Behavioral Health Professionals
By Share Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Email,8 days ago
Across six semesters, the the Community College of Aurora (CCA) awarded over $224,000 in scholarships to 144 students enrolled in the courses that make up the Qualified Behavioral Health Assistant (QBHA) Certificate, helping reduce financial barriers to education and expand opportunities for students pursuing careers in behavioral health. Made possible...