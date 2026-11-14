undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Women's Volleyball Closes Historic Run With Loss In NWC Semis
12 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. – The Whitman College women's volleyball team's first Northwest Conference postseason appearance started with a statement. The Blues took the opening set from regular-season champion and tournament host Puget Sound on Friday, but the Loggers took the next three and won the NWC Tournament semifinal 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16 in front of 503 fans at Memorial Fieldhouse.