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“Why Would We Ever Agree to That?”: Oklahoma Fans Demand Accountability as Ole Miss Travel Disruption Threatens Game-Day Plans
12 days ago
Ole Miss’ travel complications ahead of its Week 11 matchup against Oklahoma have sparked frustration among Sooners fans. A nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted flights across the country on Friday, leaving the Rebels unable to travel to Norman as originally planned. Although the FAA eventually lifted its flight restrictions...
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