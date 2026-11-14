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Florida Open Division high school football playoffs after Week 1 of pool play
12 days ago
The highly-anticipated Florida Open Division high school football playoffs arrived with a big upset on opening night. Lakeland, ranked No. 36 in the latest High School Football America 300 national rankings, powered by NFL Play Football, shocked reigning HSFA national champ St. Thomas Aquinas in overtime, dropping the top-seeded Raiders to 0-1 in Pool A.