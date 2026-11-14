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Setting Up fediverse:creator Tags With The SEO Framework
By Nicholas A. Ferrell,12 days ago
Below, I will highlight new Fediverse-related features in the free and open source The SEO Framework plugin for WordPress. This article piggybacks off an earlier article I wrote about configuring fediverse:creator tags in WordPress with the help of the Simple fediverse:creator plugin, so I will begin with a brief summary of my first post before moving on to the main topic.