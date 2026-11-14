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MIAA D5 Playoffs: (6) Norton 23, (3) Watertown 16 – Crazy finish sends Lancers to state semifinals
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
WATERTOWN - Next weekend when No. 6 Norton takes on No. 7 Foxborough in the MIAA Division 5 state semifinals with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line, no one will be talking about how they got there. But, it's hard to deny the controversy that led to Norton pulling out a 23-16 win over third-seeded Watertown on Friday night, ultimately sending them to the next round. With...