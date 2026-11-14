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MIAA D4 Playoffs: (5) Walpole 14, (4) Duxbury 13 – Timberwolves reach state semis on blocked PAT
By Kevin Stone,12 days ago
By Colby Shannon NEFJ Correspondent DUXBURY — Duxbury spent much of its MIAA Division 4 quarterfinal matchup reeling, with just about everything going wrong until the fourth quarter. But with a minute to go, its offense found the life that the November chill sucked from them in the earlier stages of the game. That was thanks to Patrick Martin, who acrobatically reached for the pylon with the football in his...