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Cape field hockey achieves perfection with dominant championship game victory
By Chris Brunk,12 days ago
FREDERICA, Del. – Cape Henlopen field hockey claimed the DIAA Division I title with a 7-0 victory over Milford Friday evening at DE Turf. The Vikings started hot, taking a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Teagan Baker and Kailey McMahon. They worked it to a 3-0 lead at half with a second-quarter strike from McMahon and never looked back.