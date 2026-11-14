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WTA Finals SF Best Bets Including Jessica Pegula vs Mirra Andreeva
By Kane Webb,12 days ago
The 2026 WTA Finals continue into the semifinals on Saturday. The three round-robin matches are over. The eight-player field has now been reduced to four. The tournament, previously scheduled for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was moved to Indian Wells, California. These WTA Finals semifinalists have all earned their spot. Detractors may say Elena Rybakina was the best player all year, even without this crown, and they would be correct but missing the point. Each of these players won at least two titles, and two of them convincingly won their first-ever Majors. Rybakina chose not to compete, and these women chose to leave it all on the court in search of respect, glory, and the age-old concept of finishing strong. LWOS has our best bets for two matches. Post your best bets and thoughts in the comments.