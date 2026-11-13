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Chicago Heights Man, 32, Arrested After Dragging ICE Officer With Car, DHS Says
By Richard M. Sullivan,10 days ago
A Mexican national with prior convictions for domestic violence and assault was taken into custody a day after allegedly dragging a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer with his car while fleeing an arrest attempt outside Chicago. Jose Garnica-Naranjo, 32, was arrested after the officer suffered contusions, cuts and scrapes to his legs and was taken to a local hospital, federal officials said.
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