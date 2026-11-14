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Baptist Health expands Hospital at Home program
12 days ago
Adult patients at Baptist Medical Center South who require hospital-level care but are stable enough to be treated safely at home may now have an opportunity to transfer to the Baptist Hospital at Home program. The clinical service, which brings 24/7 inpatient care into the comfort and convenience of patients’ homes, is now being offered at Baptist South following its successful launch at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville in February.
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