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Agencies Extend Comment Period for Proposed Third-Party Risk Management Guidance
By Press Release,10 days ago
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board, the National Credit Union Administration, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency today announced that they will extend, until December 16, the comment period for proposed guidance on managing risks associated with third-party relationships. Comments on the proposal were originally due November 16.