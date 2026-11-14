undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
10km classic in Olos/Muonio: watch the race live on SC Play
By ProXCskiing.com,11 days ago
Olos/Muonio Ski Race Weekend continues today with a 10km classic interval start. The SC Play broadcast starts at 8:45 CET. Saturday’s race is the first distance test of the weekend and has drawn strong fields on both sides. Among the men on the start list are Iivo Niskanen, Finn-Hågen Krogh, Erik Valnes, Friedrich Moch and Remi Lindholm. The women’s field includes Johanna Matintalo, Jasmi Joensuu, Katharina Hennig Dotzler and Teresa Stadlober, as well as 2022 Olympic Champion Natalia Terenteva, who is competing with neutral status.