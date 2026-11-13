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Rogers led El-Sayed by 13 points among Jewish Election Day voters, per survey
By Jessica Russak-Hoffman,10 days ago
Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers led Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, by 54% to 41% among Michigan Jewish voters, who cast ballots on Election Day, according to a survey released on Friday. Jonathan Schulman, executive director of the Jewish Majority, which sponsored the survey and...
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