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Community Briefs
By Submitted Reports,12 days ago
Information about area community events has been submitted as follows:. The Baxter Health Auxiliary third annual Arts & Crafts Fair fundraiser is set for 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the hospital’s Lagerborg Dining Room. Vendors will offer a large array of arts and crafts. Proceeds support special services, equipment and projects at Baxter Health.