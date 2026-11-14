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Florida’s Space Coast Tourism Celebrates Record $27.6 Million in Annual Tourist Tax Revenue
12 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA — Florida’s Space Coast continues to build momentum as a premier tourism destination, with a successful restaurant promotion, increased international travel industry outreach, and record-breaking tourist development tax collections highlighting the Space Coast Office of Tourism‘s latest accomplishments. One of the most significant highlights...
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