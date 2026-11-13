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Israel revokes entry visa of former ‘Squad’ member who registered as foreign agent
By Jessica Russak-Hoffman,10 days ago
Former Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush, who registered recently as a foreign agent for a European non-governmental organization that lobbies American politicians and leads anti-Israel tours of Judea and Samaria, said on Friday that Israel revoked her entry visa. In a video on Friday, Bush said she was going through a...
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