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Cheers To 40 Years With Washington Square Mall
By Alayna Jaye,12 days ago
Register for your chance to be invited to the Cheers To 40 Years event at the Washington Square Mall on Saturday, December 12th at NOON. Over $1000 in prizes!. Detroit Lakes , MN (KDLM)- Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will offer free admission on Friday, November 27th, the day after Thanksgiving. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees as part of its annual Free Park Days, which encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy nature...
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