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Three Philadelphia Union Academy grads finalists for USL Championship awards
By Matthew Ralph,9 days ago
Three Philadelphia Union Academy graduates are among the finalists for the USL Championship individual end-of-year awards. New Mexico United goalkeeper Kris Shakes (Parkland, Fla.), already a first-team All-League selection, is one of three finalists for Goalkeeper of the Year along with fellow academy grad Jahmali Waite (Philadelphia, Pa.), who helped lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to the Players’ Shield in his first season in Florida.