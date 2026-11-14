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Philadelphia Union II sign Abdoulaye Diop to Next Pro contract
By Matthew Ralph,12 days ago
A promising box-to-box midfielder from Washington D.C. is the latest Philadelphia Union Academy prospect to sign a professional contract with the organization. Abdoulaye Diop, 16, joined the academy two years ago from Springfield SYC and has seen his star quickly rise since making the move to Chester. He was part of the U-15 team that won the MLS Next Cup his first season in 2024-2025 and last season was named to the MLS Next All-Star Game and to the Generation adidas Cup Rising XI and U-16 Best XI.