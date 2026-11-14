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‘He leaves behind friendships, memories’: Rex Mueller’s final day as the Sioux City Police Chief
12 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After 30 years of service protecting the city, Friday marked Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller's last day in service. Mueller began his career with the Sioux City Police Department in 1996, and over the next three years, he went on to serve in numerous roles. On Sept. 1, 2017, Mueller became the Police Chief.
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