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DCRC Annual Meeting: Connecting science and practice to advance dairy cattle reproduction
10 days ago
Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council (DCRC) members, who include reproductive physiologists, animal health researchers, dairy producers, bovine veterinarians, animal health suppliers and dairy industry partners, took their dairy cattle reproduction knowledge to new heights by attending this year’s annual meeting, held Nov.10-12, in Columbus, Ohio. Attendees hailed from 21 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and seven countries.