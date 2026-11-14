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Ecuador wants to monetize its biodiversity — while still drilling for oil
By Lucy Handley@in/lucy-handley-b2b0a61a/@lucyhandley,12 days ago
Ecuador is pursuing green bonds, debt-for-nature swaps and biodiversity credits to channel more money into conservation. But the government also plans to expand oil exploration and develop critical-mineral resources, drawing opposition from Indigenous and environmental groups. Ecuador will host the U.N. biodiversity COP18 in 2028 and officials say they hope...