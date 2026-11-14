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Analysis: Companies love a ‘rockstar’ CEO. Until they depend on one
By Spriha Srivastava@spriha,12 days ago
Jensen Huang’s resignation has put Nvidia’s succession planning and its dependence on its founder under scrutiny. Analysts and industry experts say Huang’s value extended beyond technology to supplier relationships, customers and his influence across the AI industry. Nvidia’s transition raises a broader governance question for boards: Can...