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DCS news round-up: Balkans map, AH-64 gets a new flight model, new Huey campaign, J-8 update spotted
11 days ago
We’ve got another round-up of DCS World news coming at us. Some comes from Eagle Dynamics and their DCS World weekend news update with worth of AH-64D flight model improvements and a status report on OnReTech’s DCS: Balkans map. We’ve also got an interesting new insight into what Deka Ironworks has been up to with the DCS: J-8 and there’s a new campaign coming for the Huey that is interconnected with Sentry Pacific 2025 and ’26 campaigns. Let’s have a look.