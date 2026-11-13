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Men's Soccer Set to Battle UMass Boston in NCAA Opening Round on Saturday
8 days ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. -- The Connecticut College men's soccer team opens up NCAA tournament action on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. against UMass Boston on Silfen Field. Conn earned an at-large bid after falling in penalty kicks to Tufts in the NESCAC quarterfinals, and enters the NCAA tournament with an overall record of 10-2-4. On the season, the Camels have scored 33 goals (2.06 per game) with 13 different goal scorers, while conceding just 10 goals in 16 games.