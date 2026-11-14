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Kirkwood football storms back for 28-27 win over Nolensville in Class 5A second round
By CALVIN WHITE,12 days ago
Kirkwood football continued its program-best season and made Montgomery County history after storming back to beat Nolensville 28-27 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Cobras (11-1) trailed 24-7 at halftime but outscored Nolensville 20-3 over the final two quarters to become the first Montgomery County team...