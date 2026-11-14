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Jaydn Jenkins' defensive versatility, elite shot blocking leads to commitment to Michigan State
By Zak Wolf,12 days ago
Jaydn Jenkins was starstruck while talking with four-time NBA champion Draymond Green on Michigan State’s campus. Jenkins grew up watching Green guard his favorite player, LeBron James, in classic battles between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Their conversation was less about Green’s matchups with the now Philadelphia...
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