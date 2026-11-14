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Maroons Fall to Bowling Green to End Football Season (w/PHOTOS)
By Robert Augsdorfer,12 days ago
Madisonville North Hopkins’ 2026 season on the gridiron came to an end on Friday night as the Maroons traveled to Bowling Green and the Purples proved to be the better color as they advance in the Class 5A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Playoffs with a 35-16 win. Two early interceptions and some costly penalties proved to be the crux for Madisonville in the loss that ultimately ended their season.
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