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Opinion: Pochettino replaces Carrick and my apathy toward Manchester United returns
By Nathan Heintschel,9 days ago
If you’re looking for where the vibes are at for Manchester United on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, you better ask Dante to help you find them. Another club legend has unceremoniously been shown the door — the third manager sacked by INEOS in less than two years and three weeks — and the club has confirmed its eighth permanent manager/head coach for the men’s team since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in May 2013.