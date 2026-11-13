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DHS head Markwayne Mullin says there is not a threat to the U.S. amid FAA ground stop
By NPR,11 days ago
Travelers across the country are now stranded in airports and sitting on runways after the FAA issued a total ground stop this afternoon. There are very few details about why Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made that call. All we know at this time is that it's being attributed to communication difficulties. Here is Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaking at the White House just a few minutes ago.