undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inmate captured a day after walking away from Pelican Bay minimum-security unit
By Maxwell Valva,12 days ago
CRECENT CITY, Calif. — A prisoner was back in custody less than a day after walking away from a minimum-security unit at Pelican Bay State Prison. At 9:48 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, Primitivo X. Savedra, 32, was apprehended one day after he left the facility. He was arrested without incident, and his escape is being investigated by the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office (DNCSO).
2