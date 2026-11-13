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Kelly Smallridge Recognized at the Second Annual Profiles of Leadership Celebration
10 days ago
On November 5, 2026, Palm Beach Neighbors convened its Second Annual Profiles of Leadership Celebration at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens — an evening dedicated to recognizing community leaders whose work advances Palm Beach County. Honored at the event was Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board of the Palm Beaches.