undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Book Blizzard Bingo returns to Southlake for holiday reading fun
4 days ago
The Library Foundation of Southlake is bringing back its Book Blizzard Bingo reading program on November 20, 2026, encouraging kindergarten through eighth-grade students to keep reading over the holiday break. In partnership with the Southlake Public Library, the program allows young readers to explore new books and genres while earning prize tickets for each completed bingo. Prizes include toys, gift cards and unique experiences, all designed to make reading fun and engaging when school is out. Building on last year’s success, Book Blizzard Bingo reflects LFOS’s ongoing commitment to supporting library programming and inspiring a lifelong love of reading in the Southlake community.