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North Nashville School Could Become Library, Shelter and Housing Campus
By David García,11 days ago
A shuttered North Nashville elementary school that has spent recent winters serving as an emergency cold-weather shelter could get a permanent second life as a sprawling community campus, complete with a public library, recreation space and as many as 25 housing units. The roughly 10-acre site at 3230 Brick Church Pike went before Nashville planners this week as part of a redevelopment effort years in the making.