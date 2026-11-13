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University of Montana Alumna Wins Top International College Photojournalism Award
By Montana Newsroom,9 days ago
University of Montana journalism alumna Maddie McCuddy won the top portfolio prize in the 2026 College Photographer of the Year competition, becoming the first UM graduate to receive the honor. McCuddy, 23, also won the National Photojournalism Championship in the Hearst Journalism Awards Program earlier in the year. Her portfolio...