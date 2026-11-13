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Screaming Eagles race to 13th-place finish at regional
By Dan McDonnell, USI Athletic Communication,10 days ago
EAST LANSING, Mich.—University of Southern Indiana Men's Cross Country raced to a top-15 finish at the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Region Championships Friday morning. Sophomore Jackson Nolan had a top-50 showing as he placed 46th out of 213 runners with a personal-best 10-kilometer time of 31 minutes, 10.9 seconds. Sophomore Carson Brown was 56th with a personal-best time of 31:17.9, while Ohio Valley Conference champion Alex Nolan also posted a PR with a time of 31:35.3 in a 77th-place showing.