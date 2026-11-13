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USI Baseball inks six on National Signing Day
By Nathanial Barbee, USI Athletic Communications,9 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Baseball has signed six future Screaming Eagles on National Signing Day for the freshman class of 2027. "I can't say enough good things about the job our coaching staff has done to put together this signing class, led by recruiting coordinator Brandon Krennrich," says USI Baseball Head Coach Chris Ramirez. "In the early signing period, we are looking for two types of players: players that fit an immediate roster need and high-impact players. We feel like this early group does both."